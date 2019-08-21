Orofino City Council adopted a tentative FY 2019-20 Budget in the amount of $6,941,495 at their regular meeting Aug. 13.
The budget exceeds last year’s budget by $348,185. City Treasurer Donna Wilson presented the synopsis, explaining the total is a bit higher than last year’s budget to cover expenditures needed for vital repairs to the one million gallon water reservoir on Canada Hill. The other substantial expense anticipated this year is for the purchase of a new street sweeper for the city. A public hearing date is set for Aug. 27.
Petitions, applications, appeals, communications
The council appointed Brett Blimka to fill the vacancy left by former Commissioner Eric Knight on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The council approved a request from Linda Dugger of New Life Church to block off Johnson Ave. from Michigan to College Ave. for a community block party event on Sept. 28, from 3 to 10 p.m.
Departmental reports
Administrator Rick Laam explained that as the city looks over existing leases, some have expired or are due to expire. The city will renew or update the contracts with Nadl Sanitation, SJX Jet Boats and ASE Signs at the Orofino Business Center (OBC). The council also needs to determine how to proceed with Lamar Advertising who maintains the billboards along Hwy. 12. Their 20 year lease is due to expire in Feb. of 2020.
The company would like to remove the trees which have grown around the signs for better visibility if the lease is renewed. The city has not yet determined if they wish to tie up the land with billboards for another 20 years, as space with level ground along Hwy 12, is limited.
Laam also discussed the city’s 25 year non-exclusive electrical franchise agreement with Avista which is up for renewal in 2025. Until the annexation of Konkolville, Avista was the sole provider of service in the city.
A provision of the current contract with Avista states that any other provider in the city must also have a franchise agreement with the city paying the same rate applied to Avista.
Treasurer Donna Wilson presented the Clearwater County Tax Revenue report ending July 30, the Cable & Electric Revenue Recap report ending July 2019, and the Treasurer’s Quarterly Financial report third quarter ending June 30.
The Building Permit report for July 2019 was submitted by Building Official Todd Perry. Other news from Perry included several notices issued, advising property owners of weed violations, and a final inspection of the new Forest Service building.
Perry also noted the Orofino Planning and Zoning Commission would hold a public hearing for a variance request. They hope to have a recommendation for the council at the Aug. 27 meeting.
A report from Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller highlighted many of the projects addressed by his department this past couple of weeks, to include getting the Magnesium Chloride set up for de-icing (even though it sounds a bit early). Miller noted lots of activity in the park with contractor Dr. Pipeline to determine how to resolve the recurring sewer overflow and back up issues,
Future slip line projects were identified and the McCandless pump house issues were resolved. A plugged sewer line above the hospital had been cleared. The department also worked with the county to cut a nice-sized ditch along Dent Bridge Rd.
Police Chief Jeff Wilson informed the council of the upcoming retirement of the department’s K-9. At the moment there are no plans to acquire another dog to replace her. Officer Matt Russell, her handler, has asked to continue to care for her for the remainder of her life. Wilson noted that special permission will be required from the council, as she is owned by the city.
Water/Wastewater Supervisor, Mike Martin gave a brief overview of the recent WATERS award received by the city’s new water plant. Martin noted that the facility turns five years old Aug. 14!
Fire Chief Jon Hoyt shared news with the council regarding the two-day extrication training which took place last weekend. There were 11 participants from throughout the valley. The training was provided by Elite Extrication and Equipment. Owner Tyler Bryner, is a full time fireman for the Meridian Fire Department.
Hoyt announced the promotion of Bart Jones to assistant fire chief, filling the vacancy left open by Keith Brink. Brink took a leave of absence for the summer to work for the Idaho Department of Lands.
Hoyt explained that Brink expressed he would like to return to the department but felt it was time to step down from his role as assistant chief, to allow another personnel the opportunity.
Hoyt reported that he had applied earlier for the Idaho Firefighters License Plates grant to initiate additional funds for the department. Some of the money generated by the purchase of personal plate is used for training and education purposes.
Orofino will receive a 72” flat screen Smart TV to use for training at the fire hall. Hoyt said there are numerous departments that post their training conferences on YouTube, making it more accessible for rural departments. The screen is just one of many upgrades needed to function efficiently in today’s world. The city provided no matching funds, the state paid the entire amount to replace the old projector that was here.
Vehicle issues continue for Rescue III, but Hoyt is hoping to finally have the problem resolved.
Announcements
City Clerk Janet Montambo announced that petitions to declare candidacy are available Aug. 26 and due no later than Sept. 6, for those who wish to file a petition. Positions held by Councilmen Gardner, Tilley and Dunaway will be up for re-election as well as for Mayor in November.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the regular council meeting held July 23, regular bills plus additional bills and payroll ending Aug. 3.
Upcoming meetings
The next regular City Council meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.