The public is invited to join Ronatta and Ryan Norland Thursday, Sept. 19, to celebrate their tenth sweet year of business. Ronatta’s Cakery first opened their doors to the community 10 years ago in the shop right next door to their present location of 235 Main St. in Orofino.
Ronatta has worked endlessly to meet the demands of the cakery’s ever-growing clientele. Her husband Ryan initially worked a full time job with AAA Precision Tools, and spent evenings and weekends, making deliveries, doing the shopping, and helping wherever he could. Friends and family were also there to help when needed.
As the cakery grew, so did their young family. They were blessed with their son, Nathaniel.
As orders continued to roll in, the Norland’s felt they had already outgrown the space they had once thought to be sufficient. Then, the building next door became available with room to grow. The move would be difficult, but they had created the first shop and they could do it again.
The building was transformed into the new cakery, bedazzled with strawberry pink and chocolate brown décor that was so inviting and that we have all come to associate with the tantalizing treats from Ronatta’s, and nobody misses the cakery’s adorable pink van en route to another delivery.
To the delight of many, an espresso machine was added, with an area for tables and seating to enjoy fresh pastries and drinks.
Ryan has left his job at Precision Tools and has worked alongside Ronatta for the past two years. As the menu expanded to include an assortment of quiche and other items, so has their list of venues in neighboring communities.
The artwork of Diane Gerot with Studio 205 at Pierce, adorns Ronatta’s Cakery, as she created the old fashioned menu boards and paints the windows to complement the seasons.
Ronatta’s Cakery has won the Inland 360 Award for the past three years. The award is hosted by Inland 360, a magazine and website published by the Lewiston Tribune and decided by voters throughout the region on a variety of divisions.
The magazine and website cover events and businesses of all varieties from the Idaho-Washington border cities of Lewiston-Clarkston.
Orofino is proud of her accomplishments and dares to seek a fourth award as this year’s competition has yet to be decided.
Ronatta’s Cakery will certainly receive my vote again this year. For those of you still deliberating, as well as those who have grown to love our little cakery, we hope to see you at the open house Sept. 19, where your day is always guaranteed to begin a little sweeter.
