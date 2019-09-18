According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, the body of Luis Diaz, a 16-year-old Bovill boy who was a Deary High School student, was recovered at Elk Creek Falls on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 12. On Sunday, Sept. 8 at approximately 3:23 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a person that had gone into Elk Creek Falls. Diaz was reported to be hiking with friends near the top of the middle falls when he lost his footing and fell into the water.
After two days of unsuccessful searches by searchers on the ground and helicopter searches by Back Country Medics, and also Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue divers and a detection dog, gathered at the dam. Elk River Reservoir was blocked on Wednesday, Sept. 11. A drone from the Idaho State Police had also been flown during the unsuccessful searches.
Water flow was almost completely stopped and as the water receded a dive team, consisting of a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy and an Idaho County Search and Rescue member, searched the pool at the bottom of the middle falls. Also joining in this search was a rope team from Back Country Medics. A rappeller was sent down the falls to search along and behind the falls.
The rappeller was not able to search all of the areas due to the water flow but was able to locate a pool of water behind the falls near the bottom that could not previously be seen. The search remained unsuccessful.
Back Country Medics flew their helicopter to evaluate options to completely stop the flow of water at the top of the falls so that all areas behind the falls could be searched.
On Wednesday, crews began to remove the gear from the area for the night, and continued to make plans for the next day’s operation. Searchers continued to watch the falls during this time. Just before dark a part of the victim’s body was seen behind the falls and efforts began to recover the teen’s body.
According to the report, it is believed that the water had finally lowered enough for searchers to finally be able to locate him. According to the report, Diaz had apparently went over the edge of the falls and into the pool of water, which is about 25 feet in width.
A rappeller once again went down the falls to try and recover the victim, who was wedged in the rocks, but they were unable to get the victim out. Deputies, along with an Idaho Fish and Game officer remained at the falls overnight on Wednesday, with efforts resuming at daylight on Thursday, Sept. 12, to retrieve the boy’s body.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report the search operation would not have been possible without the assistance of several agencies, including Elk River Fire and Ambulance, Deary Fire and Ambulance, Latah County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, US Forest Service, US Forest Service Law Enforcement, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and Back Country Medics.
“After one of the most technically challenging Search and Rescue operations in many years for Clearwater County, Luis Diaz was recovered from the middle falls at Elk Creek Falls. This would not have been possible without the assistance of all of the previously listed agencies along with additional resources Thursday from Grangeville Mountain Rescue and a fire crew from the Forest Service,” the report stated.
A donation account has been set up at P1FCU to help Diaz’s family with expenses. The account number is 133563.
