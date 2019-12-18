This is a reminder that 2019 first half taxes are due by Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Our office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. We are located in the Clearwater County Courthouse Rm #101 at 150 Michigan Ave., Orofino, ID. Please bring your tax bill when making a payment.
For your convenience there is a payment box for checks only located on the courthouse building at the rear entrance. We also accept debit/credit cards in our office through the state’s eGovernment service provider, Access Idaho. The total amount of your transaction will reflect pricing through the Access Idaho electronic payment processor.
Online payments are accepted at www.clearwatercounty.org. If mailing a payment, include payment stub or entire copy of bill. Mail to: Clearwater County Tax Collector, P.O. Box 707, Orofino, ID 83544.
For questions call 208-476-5213, or email Dawn Erlewine: derlewine@clearwatercounty.org
