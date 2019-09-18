Don Devore of Sandy River Marketing has donated 125 Orofino Strong t-shirts with DB initials on the sleeve. The TLC Foundation, which honors the memory of the late Tammy Clark, donated another 125 shirts and they will be available at the LCCU Orofino office soon.
The shirts will be $15 each and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Barlow family, whose son was injured in a recent accident.
If the shirts sell out another order will be placed as a pre-sale until everyone that wants a shirt has one.
Orofino Mayor Ryan Smathers says, “Sandy River is a huge Orofino supporter and does so much for their ‘adopted community’, we sincerely appreciate them! They also do the Lumberjack Days shirts and the Orofino merchandise available at the Orofino Chamber Office, they donate to the school every year as well, mittens, stocking caps and sweatshirts.”
