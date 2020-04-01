The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information leading to the arrest and capture of William “Bill” Pearle James, for the attempted murder of two sheriff’s deputies on March 29, 2020.
James was last seen in the area of New Meadows, Idaho.
Members of the public are cautioned not to confront this individual, but to contact law enforcement immediately as he should be considered armed and dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.