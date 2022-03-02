In Clearwater County, the sole item on the ballot for the elections on March 8, is the Supplemental Levy for Joint School District 171 (JSD171).
This tax has been approved the past 10 plus years. The district is asking for $2.685 million annually which is the same amount as on the 2020 ballot.
With the increase in valuations the tax rate is reduced from years past. This year is projected to be .00387 vs. .00428 in 2020.
Other facts to consider:
The funds received are necessary for the school district to operate day to day, and are utilized to “fill the gaps” in shortfalls across the district budget, according to school officials.
JSD171 has continuously created and implemented a balanced budget while increasing student programs and opportunities.
JSD171 has one of the best benefit packages in the state, which allows the district to recruit and retain employees for student learning.
JSD171, as with all schools, reportedly continues to see an influx of students with high needs as well as in the social-emotional area. Additional and different resources are needed to meet the needs of these students, according to officials.
The levy written as it appears on the ballot March 8, in Clearwater County.
“Shall the Joint School District No. 171 Board of Trustees be authorized to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of $2,685,000 (two million, six hundred eighty-five thousand dollars) per year, for a period of two years commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District as provided in the resolution of the Joint School District 171 Board of Trustees adopted on Dec. 13, 2021.
The following information is required by Section 34-914, Idaho Code:
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer of the proposed levy based on the date above is a cost of $193 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions and discounts.
The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on June 30, 2022 and that currently costs $214 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
If the proposed levy is approved, the cost per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to decrease by $21 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The proposed levy will be assessed over a period of two years.
