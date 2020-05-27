Board members of the Clearwater Memorial Public Library Foundation (CMPLF) are pleased to announce that a second contribution by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation has been received, which completes the goal for Phase Four of the community library’s expansion project. The foundation’s first gift of $50,000 was given during Phase Two, and this last gift of $30,000 enables the expansion to reach completion of the final phase in record time.
This project, a big one for the small rural town of Orofino, Idaho, will be able to be finished in record time thanks to the generous gift from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation.
This second donation fulfills the final funds needed to complete the phase in record time, and finish the library expansion project.
The earliest estimation for the completed expansion was close to $900,000, but with the aid of many businesses as well as contractors and community members, the costs were greatly reduced to less than $800,000, and the CMPL Foundation Board is quick to point out that large gifts such as the ones just made will permit a grand reopening of the library with facilities doubled in size, from 3,000 to 6,000 sq. feet, in record time of construction of less than three years.
“Much gratitude is extended to the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation for helping us with a legacy project which will serve the Orofino community for many years to come,” stated Jo Moore, Chairperson and organizer of the foundation which was specifically formed with this goal in mind just four years ago.
Groundbreaking was held when the first $100,000 was raised, in March of 2018, and, and since then, work has been steady with hopes of finishing before the end of 2020.
