According to Dan Lambert and Tammy Lichti, organizers of the fundraising drive being done to help raise money for Patti Hilton, a Sunset Mart employee, to purchase dentures, the fundraising has been going great. Patti was presented with a gift certificate to Dr. Gray, a local dentist, in November, to help pay for oral surgery and a set of dentures.
Funds for over half of the cost for the surgery and dentures has been raised, but another approximately $1200 is still needed. For anyone wishing to donate to the fundraising event, an account has been established at P1FCU in Patti’s name.
Lambert and Lichti report that any funds left over will be donated to a children’s organization for Christmas gifts.
