Members of the Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL) Foundation Board were delighted to receive a check for $20,000 from the Steele Reese Foundation this last week, to be used toward Phase 3 of the library’s expansion project.
The new phase, which will concentrate on enlarging the children’s section of the library, is due to get started next Monday, with excavation to take place at the opposite end of the expanded portion of the existing building. “This addition will enable more space for activities as well as bathroom and crafting facilities for young people,” according to Foundation Chair Jo Moore.
“We really appreciate the efforts of Danielle Hardy in securing the grants we have received since beginning our fundraising,” Moore adds. This money arrives just in time to add to the fundraising efforts which will take place the 28th and 29th of this month’s OKTOBERFEST, to be held at the High Country Inn.
A full German dinner will be served on two consecutive days with one seating per day. Saturday’s dinner will begin at 6 p.m., while Sunday’s meal will commence at 4 p.m. Tickets for the full dinner and a drink are $40 per person.
German music will entertain the crowd, along with German beverages and
Memorials continue to come in
New memorial donations to the CMPL Foundation are being received in honor of several deceased members of the community, including Clo Ann McNall, Sonny Hairston, Dean Brandt, Pat Loseth, Becky Tefft, Lynette Dobson, and Grace Meisner.
The first librarian in charge of the institution when it first opened in 1949, Ruth Dingley Pearce, has been honored the last two years by her daughter, Martha Pearce Dellerman, proud member of the Maniac class of 1965.
These memorials will add a lasting legacy for future generations of our community.
