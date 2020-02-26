According to an Idaho State Fire Marshal Department press release, the cause of the fatal house fire in Weippe was an electrical fault in a light fixture. Three-year-old twin boys, John and Shawn Carr, died in the Friday, Feb. 21 fire.
Investigators were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. Friday by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, with the first priority of locating the twins, who were last seen sleeping in the living room. The search was hindered by the collapsed roof and weakened floors, due to the damage from the fire.
Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl says, “This was one of the most difficult cases I’ve dealt with in my 35 year career.” Sandahl received a call at 2 a.m. in Coeur d’Alene. “After about five hours of searching, the twins were found in the kitchen area. The tragic loss of these two boys impacted every State Fire Marshal investigator and first responder there and no doubt the entire community of Weippe. Our hearts go out to the family of John and Shawn.”
According to the mother of the twins, Hannah Hueth, the boys were sleeping in the living room when she went to bed around midnight. She woke up to smoke and alerted the boys’ father, Chance Carr, who immediately attempted to rescue the boys only to be driven back by heavy smoke and heat.
Carr returned to assist Hueth out the window to safety and tried to enter the living room again with no success.
Hueth ran to the front of the home to find entry but could not due to intense flames and smoke. She stopped a passing motorist to call 911.
Firefighters from the Weippe Fire Department arrived a short time later, as well as Pierce and Orofino Fire Departments.
Although smoke alarms were said to have been inside the home, no alarms were reported to have been heard or located during the investigation.
