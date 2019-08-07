“God Bless our Mess!” might be the motto of St. Mary’s Kamiah Medical Clinic right about now. Everyone has probably noticed that there is a lot of activity happening all around the existing medical clinic and surrounding area and some may be wondering exactly what is happening. All of this is to make way for a $5 million dollar clinic expansion that will allow St. Mary’s to better accommodate the increasing need in the region for more providers and improved services.
As the demand for medical services continues to grow, so does the need for a bigger and better facility. The expanded facility will be a 17,000 square foot clinic that will house 18 large treatment rooms, allowing the providers and other medical staff to treat a greater number of patients, and lessening the current time it takes to be seen. A spacious waiting room will increase patient privacy during the admissions process, and private tele-psychiatry rooms will provide greater access to patients utilizing those services. Additionally, two training classrooms are being included and will also be made available for public use.
Another big change patients will see is that St. Mary’s Physical Therapy, currently located off-site, will be incorporated into the new facility. This move will permit more patients to receive therapy services and will decrease the time it may take to be treated significantly, down from the current one to two weeks to just days.
St. Mary’s Hospital & Clinics has recently added four new physicians to their staff to help support the newly expanded clinic. “By bringing a larger, updated facility and more medical personnel to the community, we hope to provide local families with improved access to the care they need so they don’t have to drive far to find it,” said Lenne Bonner, President and CEO of St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics. “We are excited about the opportunity to build this much-needed clinic and to welcome these new physicians to our medical staff. We believe that St. Mary’s Kamiah Clinic will be an even greater resource for the community, and will be better positioned to continue offering the exceptional care our patients and their families deserve.”
As anyone who has lived through a remodel can tell you, progress doesn’t come without a little pain, especially when trying to continue operations “as usual”. During this process the amazing Kamiah Medical Clinic staff is working exceptionally hard, under trying conditions, to ensure patients are receiving the care they deserve. St. Mary’s thanks you in advance for your patience and understanding while we continue to work diligently to serve you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.