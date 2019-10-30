Tickets are going fast for the Orofino 4-H Robotics Teams First Annual Chili Cook-Off Competition Fundraiser set to take place Friday, Nov. 8 at the VFW right here in Orofino. The theme this year is “BRING THE HEAT” … This night will be filled with lots of raffle items, door prizes and of course many different chili competitors (some coming from out of town to show off their chili cooking skills). We also have team trivia set up, 50/50 raffles, chili tastings and so much more. You don’t want to miss out on the fun and bragging rights for your winnings.
Where does the money raised at this event go?
The Orofino 4-H Robotics teams are hosting and competing at the regional competition this year held right here in Orofino, Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Orofino Elementary School. The competition brings many communities with teams in from all over the region to compete for an opportunity to qualify for the state competition. We have three First Lego League teams (elementary school age), a Junior Robotics team (clover buds) and a Fist Tech Team (High School) for about 25 youth involved.
We will host a Junior camp and at least one Lego League camp in the spring, which in the past has reached another 20 youth. Its great STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics) education, and it provides teamwork skills, public speaking presentations, engineering, programing and research skills to the youth. It’s a growing and exciting program!
How can I get tickets to the event?
Tickets can be purchased from: LCCU, P1FCU and the VFW. Ticket Prices are $10 per adult and $5 per child. This includes chilidog or hotdog, soda or water and dessert plus the bonus of team trivia. Gather your group of five to eight people and trivia on! If you don’t have a team, no worries we will find you one the night of the event.
Schedule of events:
5 p.m. – Doors Open (Purchase Raffle & 50/50 Tickets).
5:30 - Eat, Taste & Judge (General Public).
6:15 - Team Trivia (5-8) First, Second, & Third Place Awards.
7:00- Raffle, Door Prizes & 50/50 Drawings Winners Announced.
7:30 - Chili Awards (People’s Choice – First, Second & Third plus Best Chili Name & Bring the Heat.
This is the team’s largest fundraiser for the year, bringing in much needed funding for our program. We look forward to seeing many community members, family and friends Friday Nov. 8 for this First Annual Chili Cook Off Event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.