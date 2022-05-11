The Special Olympics Idaho 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, May 21, hosted by Orofino Golf & Country Club, 423 Debertin Drive, Orofino, Id.
The tournament will feature 9-Hole, 4-Person Team Scramble for $75 per person or $275 per team. Cost includes golf and lunch as well as access to silent and live auctions. Prize money will be paid for the top three teams.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Bring your own cart, if possible. Cart rental through Orofino Golf & Country Club is available but numbers are limited. Call the course early to reserve a cart at 208-476-3117.
Not a golfer? A Cornhole Tournament will start at 11:30 a.m., $25 per two person team, or $15 per person. Prize money for the top team.
Lunch will be available for those not participating in golf or cornhole for a monetary donation to Special Olympics Idaho.
Silent auction will be on-going during golf and a live auction will start at 2 p.m.
Contact Nancy Greene at 208-791-0778 or sngreene@cpcinternet.com for questions or to sign up.
All proceeds will go to support Special Olympics Idaho athletes across the state.
