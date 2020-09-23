What began as a simple overnight reservation at the High Country Inn turned into a memorable experience for a trio enjoying dinner together at this rural Bed and Breakfast.
Cleo Castellanos and Jo Sharrei were having dinner with hostess Jo Moore when the expected guest arrived, with a take-out dinner in hand to eat at the inn. The guest was invited to join the three at the dining table, and there ensued a most interesting conversation among the group.
Upon learning that the three having dinner were all associated with the library in Orofino (Clearwater Memorial Public Library) the overnight guest introduced himself by saying that he was deeply interested in libraries and librarians, as his mother had begun a library in a defunct filling station in his very small town in Kentucky. He went on to say that the library had grown until it was the most impressive building in his tiny hometown.
In their conversation, the guest revealed that he is an author, and avid reader.
Cleo thought that she recognized his name.
When she arrived back home, she found that she had saved an article about this gentleman from the New York Times. His name is Fenton Johnson and it turns out that he has written seven books, both fiction and nonfiction, and his latest. “At the Center of all Beauty, Solitude and the Creative Life”, was reviewed by the NY Times.
With further research, Cleo discovered his biography, which includes the many awards Fenton Johnson has been given by several well-known literary institutions, including the NY Times.
The following morning following breakfast, Mr. Johnson told Jo Moore that he would trade his night’s stay at the High Country Inn for a gift of $500 to the library foundation, which Jo promptly agreed to. She answered that she would be happy to accept a foundation gift in exchange for making his bed herself! They then traveled to the library and had a tour of the new expansion project and Fenton announced that his gift would be a memorial to his mother, who had started him on his path of avid reading!
For more information on this award-winning author, visit https://www.fentonjohnson.com/about/bio/ or https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/10/books/review/center-beauty-solitude-fenton-johnson.html
