The Timberline Spartans haven’t been to State basketball competition since 1972, when the Spartans won the title. That all changed last week when the Timberline boys’ basketball team played Logos of Moscow at Lapwai on Thursday, Feb. 27. With an edge-of-the-seat game played in front of a packed gym, the Timberline Spartans’ supporters cheered the boys on with an, “On to State” chant. Their wishes were granted, with a final score of 49 for the Timberline Spartans, 42 for the Logos Knights.
The Spartans’ boys’ basketball team finished an unbeaten Whitepine League Division II season with the 49-42 defeat of the defending champion Logos in an Idaho Class 1A Division II district final.
Rylan Larson led all scorers with 17 points, Chase Hunter shot five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, and Cameron Summerfield added 10.
The Spartans will play in the State tournament starting March 5 at Caldwell High School.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (11-6)
Roman Nuttbrock 6 2-2 15, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 3 2-2 11, Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Jonah Grieser 3 0-0 7, Rory Wilson 1 0-0 2, Isaac Blum 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 4-4 42.
TIMBERLINE (16-3)
Rylan Larson 8 1-3 17, Carson Sellers 1 2-4 4, Parker Brown 1 0-0 3, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 5 0-0 15, Devon Wentland 0 0-0 0, Cameron Summerfield 1 8-14 10, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-21 49.
Logos 10 13 7 12—42
Timberline 6 15 13 15—49
3-point goals — Nuttbrock, Casebolt 3, Grieser, Blum, Brown, Hunter 5.
