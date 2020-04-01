According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake occurred in Idaho on Tuesday, March 31. occurring around 5:55 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time, 4:55 Pacific Daylight Time, with the epicenter in southern Idaho. The quake could be felt as far as Orofino, Kamiah and Riggins. According to Boise State’s seismology lab, the earthquake was about eight miles deep and produced a weak ground shaking on the intensity scale as far as Lewiston,
A resident on Harmony Heights Loop called the Clearwater Tribune to report that the earthquake was felt fairly strongly at his residence and that it lasted for a little over a minute. Another resident living on Sunnyside/Old Ahsahka Grade called to report that she had felt it at her home.
The earthquake reportedly registered at a 6.5, according to the USGS.
There have been no reports of significant damage or injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.