I had the privilege to sit down with Josh Tilley and ask him what pieces of the Sources Of Strength wheel were most meaningful to him. Josh explained that Spirituality, Family Support, and Healthy Activities were the most prominent Sources of Strength in his life. He explained that spirituality and “doing what you believe” along with church and religion and personal relationship with God bring him strength.
Family Support is also another go to source of Strength for Josh. His wife Aleesha and his four kids along with their parents and siblings provide strength during challenging times.
Josh is the oldest of seven and his wife is the oldest of five so there are many cousins, nephews, nieces and siblings who have offered support over the years.
Spirituality and Family Support are extremely important to Josh along with Healthy Activities.
Josh works hard as a part owner and physical therapist at Orofino Physical Therapy to support and encourage others to participate in healthy activities. Josh and his family participate in organized school athletics, outdoor family activities and utilize the equipment at the gym in order to make healthy activities fun for everyone. Sources Of Strength are everywhere in Orofino and our surrounding communities.
Thank you Josh Tilley for Participating in our Sources Of Strength Community Compass. It’s encouraging to know what you identify your personal Sources Of Strength to be and at the same time we would like to thank you for maintaining and operating Orofino Physical Therapy and the 24 hour gym to give us all access to participate in healthy activities.
