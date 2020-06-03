At last, the results have been tallied from all 14 precincts for the Vote by Mail 2020 Primary Election. Of the 2,774 registered Clearwater County voters, a record 1,426 cast ballots in this election, which is a 51.4 percent turnout.
Below are the unofficial Primary Election results. With the exception of the Precinct Committeepersons, those who won their party’s nomination will run to be elected to the position in November. Persons running for a Precinct Committee position need at least five votes to be elected. Please see Committeemen results in the Clearwater Tribune’s June 10 issue.
U. S Offices
United States Senator
Jim Risch – R, was re-elected to the United States Senate with 1,573 votes Democratic challengers Jim Vandermaas, and Paulette Jordan received 65 and 259 votes respectively.
Representative in
Congress First District
R Russ Fulcher – R, received 1,306 Nicholas Jones – R, 302, Rudy Soto – D, 194 and Staniela Nikolova – D, 94 votes.
State Offices
State Senator
Republican voters in Clearwater County Carl Crabtree – R, State Senator since 2016 ran unopposed and claimed 1,506 votes.
Legislative District 7
State Representative Position A
This was one of the closest Republican races this election. Priscilla Giddings, who assumed office in 2016, was defeated by 18 votes. Challenger Dennis Harper won with 50.53 percent of the vote or 862 votes. Giddings had 844 votes (49.47 percent(.
State Representative
Position B
Seeking the vacancy left by Paul Shepherd, were newcomers Charlie Shepherd - R, and Cornel Rasor – R. Shepherd received 57.25 percent of the votes to Cornel’s 42.75.
County Offices
County Commissioner
First District
Republican voters in Clearwater County elected Mike Ryan with 1,446 votes.
County Commissioner
Second District
The race for Commissioner in the Second District was another close race. Vincent Frazier will be the new county commissioner with 629 votes, Don Gardner with 554, and Dennis Fuller with 531.
County Sheriff
Chris Goetz was re-elected to a fourth term with 1,094 or almost 63 percent of the vote. Challengers Don Denison and Jim Garrison had 433 votes and 213 votes respectively.
Prosecuting Attorney
E. Clayne Tyler ran uopposed receiving 1,448 votes.
Justices
Judge Gregory W. Moeller, and Judge John R. Stegner, were re-elected to serve on the Idaho Supreme Court with 1,786 and 1,842 votes respectively.
Judge Amanda K. Brailsford will retain her position with the Idaho Court of Appeals with 1,818 votes.
Supplemental
levy elections
The supplemental levy for Whitepine Joint School District No. 288 for the amount of Eight Hundred Eighty Thousand dollars ($880,000.00) passed with 45 votes in favor and 26 votes against the levy.
Nezperce Joint School District No. 302 supplemental levy in the amount of Four Hundred Forty-Five Thousand Dollars ($445,000.00) was exactly tied with nine votes in favor and nine votes opposed.
