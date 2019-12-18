Owner of the Krystal Café, Kelly Kircher says she loves decorating for each of the holidays, but the one we all look forward to is the extended winter holiday, when she begins the first week of November to unpack the incredible snowman collection.
Kelly tells me she started her collection 28 years ago when she started working at the restaurant. She admits to being fond of snowmen, and though she has gathered quite a few, her customers continue to add to the collection year after year.
I asked which snowman was the oldest? Kelly laughed and told me she couldn’t remember. I asked her again about her favorite snowman. Surely she had a favorite!
“They’re all my favorites,” she assures me, “they’re snowmen!”
There are a few other holiday decorations which are not snowmen and the red, white, and blue Christmas trees she painted and decorated as a tribute to our servicemen She tells me the trees receive the most comments, even though they aren’t snowmen. “Our active and retired servicemen don’t receive nearly enough appreciation for their sacrifices. The trees draw the attention and heartfelt sentiments from veterans and non-veterans alike.”
I had initially thought to ask how many snowmen there were before realizing what a daunting task counting them would be. Where would one start?
Kelly said she’s considered having a contest amongst the customers to see who could come the closest to guessing how many there were. “I haven’t a clue how many there are. When I start setting them out, counting is the last thing on my mind!”
