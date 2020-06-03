Graduation Parade ...
The 2020 sixth grade class of Orofino Elementary School is proud to announce they are having a graduation parade to celebrate their promotion from elementary school to junior high June 11 at 2 p.m.
Orofino Police Department and the Fire Department will be on hand to support our families and assist in traffic regulation.
For further information please contact Orofino Elementary School at (208)476-4212.
