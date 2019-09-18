Candidates running for City Council in the Nov. 5 elections were publicized at the Orofino City Council held Sept. 10. Mayor Ryan Smathers runs unopposed, as four new candidates join incumbents Jennifer Dunaway and Josh Tilley for three open positions. Challengers are Jon Isbelle, Gerald “Guido” MacGuffie, Jim Hill, and Doug Donner. Councilman Don Gardner is not seeking re-election.
Petitions, applications, appeals, communications
The council passed the Mayor’s Proclamation establishing Sept. 15-21, as National Child Passenger Safety Week.
The council approved the Lease Agreement letters for SJX Jet Boats, Inc. and ASE Inc. at the Orofino Business Center.
Departmental reports
Administrator Rick Laam reported he had attended the pre-bid meeting for the expansion of Orofino Business Center. Bids will close Sept. 24. The city hopes to have the work completed by the end of the year.
Laam also asked council for their input regarding the nepotism policies in the personnel handbook which is currently being amended. It was noted that three potentially valuable employees were passed over because of having a family member also employed by the city.
Unlike the situation in more populated areas, it becomes more difficult in small communities to find competent employees without familial ties to other employees.
The council chose to follow a more relaxed option compliant with state law, in which employees cannot be related to their supervisors. The council preferred that in such situations the employees work in different departments.
Treasurer Donna Wilson had no further report, other than the documents submitted.
Building Official Todd Perry asked for the council’s input on a topic of discussion at the last Urban Forests of Orofino meeting.
There have been a number of complaints regarding fallen fruit of the plum trees along some of the city’s sidewalks. He explained that the trees were some of the first to be planted by the UFO and it wasn’t realized until several years after they had been planted that they were fruit bearing trees, as opposed to flowering plum trees.
The question of who is responsible for cleaning up the mess is clearly defined in the city’s ordinance that makes the owner responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of the sidewalks. But Councilwoman Dunaway pointed out the owners did not get to choose what type of tree and most likely would not have chosen something as messy as they are for the front of their businesses.
More discussion amongst the council ensued and there was a consensus that the city would replace a few of the trees at a time with other more suitable species.
With the City’s ‘walkability’ plan in mind, Perry added that crews had created a new crosswalk across Main St. between Perfection Tire and the Orofino Creek Bridge. It still is in need of a painted crosswalk, but they were trying to have it for pedestrian traffic during Fair Days.
The Building Permit report for August 2019 was submitted.
Public Works Supervisor Shane Miller informed the council that striping had been completed on Michigan out through Konkolville. He also gave a shout out to Robert Baugh of Public Works for going above and beyond to make sure the city park was looking as beautiful as it ever has for Fair Days.
Public Works has done an outstanding job of preparing the park and town for all of the visitors over the weekend. Perhaps it is equally important to note how quickly the town is cleaned up and brought back to its original beauty after all the people have left. We thank all of those who work so hard to make this happen!
Police Sergeant Vince Frazier stood in for Police Chief Jeff Wilson and reported on safety measures taken at the crosswalks during Fair Days. He said he also took the liberty in Wilson’s absence to invite the other officers to voice their gratitude of the council’s recent authorization for restructuring. The current resolution establishes set salaries for the Police Chief and the Police Sergeant, and new hourly rates of pay for police officers.
Water/Wastewater Supervisor Mike Martin shared that the replacement for one of the main pumps that pumps water across the river was ordered 10 weeks ago, and finally arrived, was broken. Another has been ordered and hopefully will be en route soon, to be installed before the water level gets too high.
Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt announced that his department was looking forward to fixing a good breakfast for the community and preparing for the fair.
Minutes, bills and claims
The council approved minutes of the regular Council meeting held Aug. 27, minutes of the regular Urban Forests of Orofino meeting held Sept. 3, bills plus additional bills and payroll ending Aug. 31.
Upcoming meetings
The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.