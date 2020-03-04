Single car accident
Photo by CCSO

According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) report, on Saturday, Feb. 29 at approximately 6:36 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident at mile marker four on Dent Bridge Road. The owner and operator of a white 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck, Jacob Anderson, 25, of Orofino, went off the road and struck a tree before coming to a complete stop. Anderson reported no injuries. The vehicle was inoperable and had to be towed. Anderson was cited for traveling too fast for conditions.

