The 16th annual Orofino Show & Shine is set for this Saturday, July 20, in the Orofino City Park. The event is a scholarship fundraiser organized by the Orofino Show & Shine Committee. There will be a large variety of automotive displays, food and music and live interviews with KLER. In this photo from the 2018 Show & Shine, it was reported that Bob Barton had been working off and on since 1987 to restore his 1956 Chevrolet Model 210. He was busy with children and his job, so sometimes he would work on it for a couple years and then get tired of it and park it by the house to work on something else. Then he would bring it out and work on it again. He did all the work himself, except the upholstery. He said a friend in high school had one and he liked it. He said the ones from ‘55 were too plain, the ones from ‘57 too gaudy, but this year was just right. (See the ad on page 14A of this week’s issue, sponsored by community-minded businesses, for more details of this year’s event.)
