The Rotary Club in Orofino has always been eager to help with community projects, and help towards the expansion project of the library has been ongoing this spring, first with tearing down old siding on the children’s section, and this last week some volunteer work was needed to saw off the tops of a lot of bookshelves that had unreachable shelves, measuring 7 1/2 feet tall! Several walls are in need of painting, and this project was also begun last Wednesday and Thursday.
Scott McDonald of the Rotary has been in charge of securing helpers from the organization, and the club’s motto of “Service above Self” is once again in action, by helping volunteer contractor Rick Burnham in some important pieces of the project. More help is scheduled for next week for Rotary members who will be available to paint, and Scott hopes to have the library spiffed up with new fresh paint on all the walls by Thursday of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.