On Sept. 8, at approximately 3:23 p.m. the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person that had gone into Elk Creek Falls, near Elk River, and has not been seen since.
A 16-year-old male from Deary was hiking with friends near the top of the middle falls when he lost his footing and fell into the water. The friends saw him go in but soon lost sight of him as he went down the falls. They did not see him again after he went into the water.
Searchers on the ground were not able to locate him that evening.
Back County Medics flew their helicopter as part of the search but were also not able to locate him and had to leave the area due to low fog.
On Monday, Sept. 9 divers with Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue searched below the lower pool of middle falls and dove in the lower pool to attempt to locate the 16-year-old.
They completed a search of the 23 feet deep pool and did not locate him. Back Country Medics again flew the area along with a drone with no success.
Search and Rescue members will again remain in the area over night. An attempt was made Sept. 9 to reduce the flow in Elk Creek to better search the falls with the assistance of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game who can make some adjustments at the upstream dam.
The Sheriff’s Office would ask the public to stay out of the Elk Creek Falls area at this time.
