Joint School District #171 (JSD #171) food service department will be providing meals to families with children during the school closure. A parent survey was distributed earlier. Those who have completed the survey will receive meals at designated bus stops or by picking them up at Orofino Elementary School.
All parents have been notified by phone or email instructing them where their children can pick up meals. Each child will receive both breakfast and lunch at the same time.
Any child age 1 to 18 years of age may take advantage of this service. Orofino Elementary School is the only open site. Meals may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. by using the parent drop off lane.
Children in the Pierce, Weippe and Peck areas will need to pick up meals at their bus stop. All bus routes will be running as close to the normal morning route times as possible. Cavendish meals will be delivered as well.
If children are not receiving meals and would like to be added to the list, parents may contact myself at griffithc@jsd171.org or call 208-476-0500.
JSD171 is here to serve our children and community. Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have a need.
