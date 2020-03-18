I want to thank all of you for your support of our communities. I know the past several days have not been easy. I feel that our leadership has explored all options and gathered as many facts as we can to make the best decisions possible for our students and communities.
JSD171 will be closing indefinitely beginning Wednesday, March 18. We will continue to update you as changes occur. The leadership team will be meeting to help create and implement a long term plan of services to our students. I would like everyone to know how very proud I am to be a part of such a strong team who cares deeply about our students and community.
In order for this closure to be effective we all need to do our part by keeping students home and not gathering for any reason.
We will continue to keep you informed as best we can.
