Bus slides off road

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Dec. 20 at approximately 7:58 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a school bus slide-off at mile post 1 on Three Bear Road, Clearwater County. The bus belonged to Kendrick School District and was driven by, Thomas C Hunt, of Kendrick. Hunt was driving up the hill when the bus lost traction, sliding down the hill and off the road. There were no reported injuries. The bus was pulled out by a Snyder Logging Truck. The bus had no damage and was able to drive from the scene.Photo by Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.