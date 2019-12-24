According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Dec. 20 at approximately 7:58 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a school bus slide-off at mile post 1 on Three Bear Road, Clearwater County. The bus belonged to Kendrick School District and was driven by, Thomas C Hunt, of Kendrick. Hunt was driving up the hill when the bus lost traction, sliding down the hill and off the road. There were no reported injuries. The bus was pulled out by a Snyder Logging Truck. The bus had no damage and was able to drive from the scene.Photo by Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
