Trustees of Joint School District #171 spoke to a full conference room at the regular School Board meeting March 16. There was no time wasted in addressing the district’s stance in the COVID 19 pandemic.
Board Chairman Dr. Charity Robinson led the discussion with the latest facts of the virus in Clearwater County, as well as neighboring counties.
“Presently, there are no cases in Orofino, Lewiston or any of the 10 northern counties of Idaho. Prior to our meeting tonight, the board met with the State Department of Education, Dr. McGrath, and the Public Health Director of this region to confirm this information. The steps we have taken are based on scientific and medical recommendations.
“The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has published a protocol for schools to follow which many of our neighbors have not followed and that’s okay. We realize everybody is scared, but so far our state has allowed local discretion.
“Clearwater Valley Hospital has seen a significant number of people with Influenza A and that’s been our primary concern. The hospital will look differently tomorrow as we have set up an area for triage and make other preparations for the inevitable. and Everyone needs to begin preparing.
“Once we close we don’t know how long the kids will be out of school. We’re trying to maximize our time of being able to educate these kids, while also having a plan in place and time to prepare so that when they are out of school, we can try and do that transition as gracefully as possible.”
“One of the concerns was for the people who will need to find daycare, we were hoping to give them more than a day’s notice to prepare,” said Dr. Michael Garrett, Superintendent. “Once we do close it’s likely to be closed for some time. We’ll utilize what we can as much as we can.
Robinson spoke to the idea of online schooling. The district is unable to provide online schooling, as they are required by law to provide equal opportunities for education for all students. In a recent survey to determine how many students had access to the internet at home, it was discovered that about 12 percent of the students did not have internet. The school wondered whether it was due to cost or availability, and although some families are unable to afford it but many others simply lived in areas that did not have reception. As a district, if education can’t be offered to everyone, it cannot be offered at all.
The district has resources to send home with the students, but without an instructor or accountability it falls short of actual classroom instruction.
The district hopes to provide meals to kids for those who would otherwise be going without. Garrett said the district was considering still running the bus routes to provide students with meals.
When school is closed, the medical recommendation for this district is not to travel outside of home. Kids shouldn’t be going off to do things together. The whole point of school closure is isolation.
