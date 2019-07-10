Have you received a telephone call from Officer Marie Gomez of the Social Security Administration?
She indicates that your Social Security number has been suspended.
She requests that you call Area code 530-447-9190.
This is a SCAM!
Social Security DOES NOT contact you on the telephone.
If they want to contact you they will send a letter through the US Postal Service.
