Maddy and AJ Waters (far left, and seated behind the “Be healthty” poster) and Kailey Hall (right) made posters about staying healthy during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Their neighbor, Cookie Squires, who provided the photo to the Clearwater Tribune, asked the kids to make a poster expressing their feelings about the pandemic. The three kids came up with these creative posters, putting into pictures and words what everyone is feeling about the current times and the virus, and staying safe. Maddy and AJ are the children of Molly (McLaughlin) and Austin Waters, and Kailey is the daughter of Colleen and Justyn Hall.
