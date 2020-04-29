Clearwater County will hold their Primary and Consolidated election Tuesday, May 19. A sample ballot will appear in the Clearwater Tribune published on May 13.
The last day for an application for a mail-in absentee ballot to be received by the clerk is May 19, 2020, by 8 p.m. The last day to return an absentee ballot to the County Clerk’s Election Office is June 2, by 8 p.m.
If you are in a Vote by Mail Precinct and you are not currently registered to vote, your Election Day registration will need to be done by mail or online registration by May 19, 2020, by 8 p.m. Ballots must be returned no later than June 2, 2020, by 8 p.m., in order to be counted.
Election results will be available after 8 p.m. on June 2.
Supplemental
Levy elections
“Shall the Board of Trustees of Nezperce Joint School District #302, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of $445,000 per year for a period of one year commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 for the purpose of maintenance and operation of the school district?”
“Shall the Board of Trustees of Whitepine Joint School District #288, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of Eight Hundred Eighty Thousand Dollars and No Cents ($850,000), per year for a period of one year commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools, all as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees of Whitepine Joint School District #288 adopted on March 11, 2020?”
Candidates for the Republican Party, Precinct Committeeman and Voter’s Delegate to the Party’s County and district Conventions:
Orofino Precinct #1 – Vincent Frazier; Orofino Precinct #2 – John H. Bostick and Mike Ryan; Orofino Precinct #3 – C. A. “Art” Artmiller and Todd D. Perry; Orofino Precinct #4 – Mike Gladhart and Gordon L. Balla; Orofino Precinct #5 – Ken W. Harvey and Elizabeth Andre-Siefner; Fraser Precinct #6 – Cory R. Brown; Greer Precinct #7 – No candidate filed; Teakean Precinct #8 – Carole Galloway; Weippe Precinct #9 – Mitchell jared; Headquarters Precinct #10 – Steven Thornton; Ahsahka Precinct #11 – LeeAnn Callear; Pierce Precinct # 12 – L. Harv Nelson; Elk River Precinct #13 – Scott A Hill; and Grangemont Precinct #14 – Jon G. Walton.
On the Republican ballot, Jim Risch is running for re-election for the office of U.S. Senator. Carl Crabtree is seeking re-election for State Senator in Legislative District 7.
Also in District 7, in Position A for State Representative runs Dennis Harper against incumbent Priscilla Giddings. For Position B, Charlie Shepherd and Cornel Rasor vie for the office formerly held by Paul Shepherd.
Running for county offices, on the Republican’s ballot, Mike Ryan seeks re-election for four year term of County Commissioner of the First District; Don Gardner, Vincent Frazier and Dennis Fuller seek election for the office of County Commissioner of the Second District, a two year term. Sheriff Chris Goetz seeks re-election for County Sheriff against challengers Don Denison and Jim Garrison. E. Clayne Tyler seeks re-election for Prosecuting Attorney.
Scott A. Hill is seeking election to the Precinct Committeeman and Voters’ Delegate to the Party’s County and District Conventions.
Running for U. S. Senator on the Democratic ballot are Jim Vandermaas and Paulette Jordan. Candidates running for Representative in Congress First District, are Rudy Soto and Staniela Nikolova.
For the Nonpartisan ballot of Justices of the Supreme Court, Justice Gregory W. Moeller is seeking re-election and is unopposed; Justice John R. Stegner is seeking re-election and is unopposed. For the office of the Judge of the Court of Appeals, Judge Amanda K. Brailsford is seeking re-election and is also unopposed.
For additional information, please see Notice of Election on page 9A of this week’s Clearwater Tribune.
