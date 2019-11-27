David Judd became the newest member of the Orofino Rotary Club on Friday, Nov. 22, when he was officially inducted by President Susan Larson. According to membership chair, Randy Bowen, the club now has 37 active members of which 13 are women.
The club reported that the “Brats and Beer” Oktoberfest held at the Shot Glass was a great success. All tickets were sold and for a period of time it was standing room only. The club recognized Shot Glass owner, Alison Dorland, and her staff with flowers and a special thank you for providing the venue and seasonal beers.
Proceeds will fund the purchase of materials to build an entrance to the cemetery at State Hospital North were 595 individuals were buried between 1906 and 1950. Construction is slated for late spring when the site is dry.
Significant progress has also been made on the Club’s other “dirty hands project”, steps and seating at the elementary school ball fields. Concrete steps from the Champion Park parking lots to the fields were completed last year and now the concrete block terraces have been created. All that remains to be done is grading and seeding of the site. The club is now looking for funding for 20 yards of dirt to finish the project.
Friday’s program was provided by Bob Stiffler, director of Orofino’s Lifeline Food Bank. Bob explained that according to the USDA 1,200 people in Clearwater County experience food insecurity which means they don’t get enough to eat because of lack of money and other resources. The Lifeline Food Pantry is there to help fill that need. Participants may receive a food box once every two weeks.
Food is distributed Monday evenings from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and Fridays from 11-1 p.m. All staffing at the pantry is by volunteers.
Lifeline Food Pantry usually serves about 230 households a month. Bob stated that about 40% of the participants are senior citizens. They live in one or two person households and often are individuals with disabilities. During the holiday season the pantry provides chickens instead of turkeys because these families cannot consume the bigger birds in a timely fashion.
Donations are always needed and appreciated. When asked “what are the best nonperishable items to donate?” Bob said that canned pork and beans, chili and boxed mac and cheese just fly off the shelves.
“That’s because they are quick and easy to fix. Anything that can quickly become a meal is highly valued” he added.
While donations are needed all year long, the winter months are particularly hard on households with food insecurity. Donations of food may be brought to Pantry located at 2170 Carney Drive Suite G, next door and slightly behind the county DMV office, during normal business hours: Mondays 5:30-7 p.m. and Fridays 11-1 p.m. Cash donations can be mailed to Lifeline Food Pantry, PO Box 1647, Orofino, ID 83544.
For more information, contact Bob Stiffler at 208 476-9044.
There will be no meeting on Nov. 29, the Friday after Thanksgiving. The next meeting will be Dec 6 and new member, Jake Foster, Physician’s Assistant at CVH will introduce himself and share about his profession. The public is invited.
The Orofino Rotary Club meets at noon, most Fridays, in the Ponderosa banquet room. For information on joining Rotary contact membership chair, Randy Bowen, at 208 935-8102, yorkymaster@gmail.com or leave him a message on our Facebook page: Rotary Club of Orofino. -30-
