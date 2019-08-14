By Sally Marks
The Hilltop will be “WILD” at Weippe this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Museum will be celebrating with everyone else with a Special Display of the Past Rodeo, from the Royalty photos of the very first Royalty which was Cathy Currin to Present Shelby Bird and Hannah VanHook in a nice scrapbook.
Many photos, shirts, and programs will bring back many wonderful memories.
Eddie White,was the clown for many years. The First Grand Marshal was Andy Schlader and the current Shelly and Gary Stewart. Come and see the display.
The Museum will be also having a Bake Food Sale with yummy goodies made by our members.
This year we will be offering hamburgers, Polish dogs (with the fixins of chili and cheese and lots of other toppings), plain and deluxe Nacho’s, drinks of soda and water.
We will using our new propane grill donated by Vickie Smith in honor and memory of Bill Jackson, Minnie Weidner, Donnie Hueth, Joann Hueth and Rea Dobson.
Come visit the Museum open Friday noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. with the bake food sale and food booth until 4 p.m. Watch the parade from our Deck.
We thank you for your support in Advance! Enjoy the Weippe Wild Rodeo this weekend in Weippe, Idaho with your friends, neighbors and out of town guest.
