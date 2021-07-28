During our lifetime we meet many people who should be recognized as good assets to the community. David Jackson is one of those people. He’s not a boaster, quietly doing his part in life, serving his family and loving God.
Besides being a wonderful father and friend, David is talented with knowledge of baking, specializing in making doughnuts. If you’ve had a doughnut from Ronatta’s Cakery, you’ve tasted one of his heavenly creations.
David and his family owned the bakery in Orofino for several years. He and his wife Sally purchased Jean’s Bakery from Clint Stuffing in 1992, renaming it the Clearwater Bakery. They closed the bakery in 2007, and Ronatta Norland purchased the equipment and donut recipe from him in 2008. Ronatta’s Cakery opened in 2009.
For the last 10 years, David has worked at Ronatta’s Cakery, making sure each donut was perfectly made and fried, continuing to bring a delicious addition to the community’s morning coffee. The infamous donuts have been shipped to many locations.
Ronatta, Ryan and Nathaniel Norland extend a big thank you to David. Ronatta says, “Thank you to David for all the love and knowledge you’ve shared with everyone at the Cakery, you will be deeply missed.”
