Lucille Augusta Twisselmann Skinner started her life nearly 108 years ago on September 8, 1915 in San Luis Obispo, CA, coming home from the sanitarium where she was born in a horse drawn buggy, to the end of her life, July 4, 2023, flying in private plane from Orofino, Idaho to Kingman, Arizona for her final resting place. Thanks to Lonnie and Shannon Simpson who provided the plane, it was made possible to honor Lucille’s wishes to be buried next to her husband John “Slim” Kendall Skinner.
Lucille’s life was incredibly full and incredibly well lived. She grew up on her parent’s ranch where she learned to ride a horse and later became Nevada’s 1953 Cattle Cutting Champion. She attended UCLA and was part of the 18th graduating class of the university, earning a dual degree in Mathematics and German.
