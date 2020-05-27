Starting with a first trip tent camping and fishing with my sons when the youngest was eleven and the oldest was 26 we were hooked on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. For us and many others that river upstream of Dworshak Lake is where we dream to be when our ideal spot on this earth calls us for regeneration of the spirit.
My older son, Matt, had been invited a few times to fish with his grade school buddy Arlen and Arlen’s Dad. Matt told such great tales that my young son, Little Andy, began to beg to try it, too. So we began, just three of us with a little tent, a couple of coolers containing iced drinks and food, fishing gear plus tons of enthusiasm. From that early start we repeated the adventure fifteen years in a row and we still long to do it again. However, life takes new form as the forces of opportunity and ever changing life paths sway us away leaving just fantastic memories.
On that first trip we discovered the amazing instant addiction to S’mores which can afflict an eleven year-old. I was busy making a batch of spaghetti on a Coleman stove while Matt built a swell campfire. The spaghetti I make takes about an hour, so Matt decided to make a couple of S’mores showing Andy the delicious merging of chocolate, toasted marshmallow and Graham Crackers! It turned out that was Andy’s first ever S’more and he really liked it.
In fact he announced, when spaghetti was served, that since we were away from Mom, he would just skip spaghetti and practice making more S’mores! He made a bunch!
The next morning, before fishing, we cooked bacon and eggs, but Andy made S’mores! Same diet again, at lunch and supper, much to our amazement. All was idyllic as the three of us crammed into our little tent for some anticipated sleep. All bliss was destroyed as Andy awoke, sick, announcing he was going to “throw up!” I’m here to tell you that is an alarm cry that gets you awake instantly!
Andy fumbled with the tent’s three-way zippered door (to this day he claims that I had tied the zippers shut) and proceeded to splash over all three sleeping bags, the tent door and himself! He was embarrassed and mad and has pretty much stayed that way ever since, if we reminisce about S’mores!
This all happened about 3:30 a.m. so we spent the rest of the night washing sleeping bags, the tent and ourselves in the fast, cold river. By the time we’d finished it was time for breakfast. Little Andy skipped breakfast and didn’t make any more S’mores for about 25 years. However, in hopes of avoiding S’mores addiction for his own two little boys, he began making them on a backyard fire this spring while they are two and five. Of course he explains that if his father had introduced them at younger age he might have been spared. He apparently enjoys S’mores again, after 25 years of abstinence!
Over the years we progressed to a nice little camper and joined Arlen and his Dad on all trips. We caught dozens of beautiful Cutthroat trout and I watched my boys grow into capable young men. We fished, swam and panned for gold. The boys jumped off of the Bungalow Bridge and tubed down the river. One year Andy brought his dog Duke who tubed with him as they drifted along!
After many years of campfire celebrations and tall tales, son Matt brought a new wrinkle to evening entertainment on the North Fork, a sort of Drive-in Theater. He would hang a white sheet on a camper and set up his digital projector, arrange for seating and we’d enjoy popcorn and peanuts while watching “Captain America” or the infamous Clint Eastwood dud “Hang ‘em High” or other unworthy films.
As we watched these movies night after night, it attracted a cute little mouse that would scamper around our feet looking for dropped peanuts. He would pick the peanut up, standing on hind feet like a gopher and enjoy his nut. We could see him in the combined fire light and movie glow and soon were dropping more nuts. It was fun for all concerned.
One night Arlen got up from the movie and went into his camper, not unusual when beer is the beverage of choice. A bit later Arlen came back walking slowly around behind the crowd of movie watchers and the peanut eater. Arlen approached a chair near the little mouse and without warning stomped the little guy into mouse heaven! He exclaimed that he had found some mouse damage to his camper and had “eliminated” the little bugger!
We were actually shocked to see our friend “eliminate” our littlest friend! The movie was rather flat the rest of the night. A year Later Little Andy (now 6’ 3”) waited for the first movie and then revealed the memorial to the littlest friend he dubbed as “PEANUT the MOVIE MOUSE!” Thereafter we placed this memorial in a place for Arlen to see at each movie!
There were many more memories made on the banks of the great North Fork of the Clearwater River and it calls everybody to make new ones! An American Treasure, just part of our amazing Clearwater Country!
