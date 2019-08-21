The Red, White and Boots 4-H Working Ranch Horse kids and some of their friends had a fun day with their horses on Aug. 3 at the Weippe Rodeo Grounds.
Starting with umbrella carrying, to cow herding and ending with a trail ride over mountains of dirt - prepped by their 4-H leader Chris Goetz - everybody learned a lot and had fun! In the arena they worked on backing up and side passing, lunging from a mounting block and carrying an umbrella from one cone to the other. Then they moved on to moving cows. Starting with separating a cow out and then herding one through between two barrels, everyone did great!
After having lunch in the saddle, the girls moved on to the trail course, meeting up with Candi Kelsey Heimgartner, the Ranch Horse project leader, they went through the trail course on foot, which I enjoyed with them. The trail seemed pretty hard, but all the girls and their horses succeeded very well, proving great partnership. They were loping on a curvy trail, trotting around a bear!, walking through a very uneven ditch, walking over a tarp and then one of the hardest tasks - backing up across a mound of dirt and then walking across it the other way! After that they trotted over to open a cowboy gate, before trotting along a curvy, twisting trail to get to the last task - grabbing and tossing a hula hoop!
Thanks so much to all sponsors, making this event possible:
Moen Ranch – Brit or Sandy Moen (Goetz), WY; Hillcrest Aircraft Company, Lewiston; Whipple’s Feed and Seed, Orofino; Clearwater County Land Title, Orofino; Clearwater Valley Veterinary Clinics- Dr. Duane Wolverton, Orofino; Larson Century Ranch, Clarkston; Mardell Wilson; Tyler Larson Trucking, Weippe; ICCU; Rocky Ranch Tack – Erica Turner; CHS Primeland; Intermountain Feed; The Dog House – Michelle Edwards! Special thanks to Bar Stool Ranches for the gracious donation of cattle for this event!
Special thanks to all the judges, class assistants, and secretary volunteers that keep this show organized and running smoothly: Molly Sparrow (Arena Judge), Jim and Carey Evans (Tracker Judge), Audra Cochran (Cattle Judge), Candi Heimgartner (Trail Judge), Debbie Lawrence (Secretary/Announcer), Erin Rodgers (Secretary/Announcer), Nez Perce County Extension –use of PA system.
And so who won? Everyone! As always! Experience! But here’s the official count:
Class #1 – Keep Me Grounded (Groundwork)
Juniors: 1st Ella Goetz, 2nd MaKadee Larson.
Intermediates: 1st Jessica Evans, 2nd Sam Brown, 3rd Ava Goetz.
Seniors: 1st: Callisyn Evans, 2nd Elle Benson.
Class #2 – Working Ranch Horse Pattern Class
Juniors: 1st Ella Goetz, 2nd MaKadee Larson.
Intermediates: 1st Jessica Evans,2nd Sam Brown, 3rd Ava Goetz.
Seniors: 1st Callisyn Evans, 2nd Elle Benson.
Class #3 – Ranch Equitation
Juniors: 1st Ella Goetz, 2nd MaKadee Larson.
Intermediates: 1st – TIE Jessica Evans and Sam Brown, 3rd Ava Goetz.
Seniors: 1st – Callisyn Evans, 2nd – Elle Benson
Class #4 – Sort Me Out (Cattle Sorting)
Juniors: 1st – MaKaee Larson; 2nd – Ella Goetz.
Intermediates: 1st – Sam Brown, 2nd – Jessica Evans, 3rd – Ava Goetz.
Seniors: 1st – Callisyn Evans, 2nd – Elle Benson
Class #5 – Control That Cow (Cattle Moving/Control)
Juniors: 1st – MaKadee Larson, 2nd – Ella Goetz.
Intermediates: 1st – Sam Brown, 2nd – Ava Goetz, 3rd – Jessica Evans.
Seniors: 1st – Elle Benson, 2nd – Callisyn Evans.
Class #6 – Hit the Trail
Juniors: 1st – MaKadee Larson, 2nd – Ella Goetz.
Intermediates: 1st – Jessica Evans, 2nd – Sam Brown, 3rd – Ava Goetz.
Seniors: 1st – Callisyn Evans, 2nd – Elle Benson
Class #7 – Catch Me If You Can (Dummy Roping)
Juniors: 1st – Ella Goetz, 2nd – MaKadee Larson.
Intermediates: 1st – Ava Goetz, 2nd – Jessica Evans.
Seniors: 1st – Callisyn Evans, 2nd – Elle Benson.
Class #8 – Track the Tracker
Juniors: 1st – MaKadee Larson.
Intermediates: 1st – Jessica Evans, 2nd – Ava Goetz.
Seniors: 1st – Callisyn Evans.
Overall Awards
Reserve Champion
Junior – Ella Goetz (Red, White, and Boots 4H Club – Clearwater County).
Grand Champion Junior – Makadee Larson (Red, White, and Boots 4H Club – Clearwater County).
Reserve Champion Intermediate – Ava Goetz (Red, White, and Boots 4H Club – Clearwater County).
Grand Champion Intermediate – Jessica Evans (Paradise Ridge Pony Club).
Reserve Champion
Senior - Elle Benson (Moscow Mustangs 4H Club – Latah County).
Grand Champion Senior Callisyn Evans (Paradise Ridge Pony Club).
Most Authentic Dressed Cowgirl – Callisyn Evans.
