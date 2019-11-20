Clearwater County Commissioners met with railroad project manager Bruce Lindholm, representing Bountiful Grain-Craig Mountain Railroad (BG-CM) and the Federal Railways Administration (FRA), via conference call Nov. 18, to discuss the latest developments regarding reconstruction of the railroad from Jaype to Lewiston.
The U. S. Dept. of Transportation awarded Clearwater County the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery or (TIGER) grant in the amount of $3.24 million in March of last year.
The funding was intended to help restore three bridges and five public crossings along the rail line from Jaype to Lewiston, as well as the replacement of 46,000 railroad ties to rebuild 73 miles of rail.
The project has encountered one obstacle after another in the attempt to meet the deadlines required by FRA and the Department of Transportation to secure the grant.
Concern was expressed by Valerie Kniff with FRA regarding the railroad’s ability to meet the obligation deadline of June 15, 2020.
Presently, all parties are awaiting the environmental report and the Section 106 Consultation Plan addressing the cultural and historical value of the land along the route belonging to the Tribe.
It is hoped to have these reports completed before the next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 16.
