Charlotte Townsend, a resident of Brookside Landing in Orofino, celebrated her 101st birthday July 22.
Her day started at breakfast where staff and residents sang Happy Birthday to her. At lunch Charlotte’s daughter, Christy Brumback, Willow, Texas, again led the singing of the well known birthday song. Charlotte treated the staff and residents to Bavarian Cream filled cupcakes made by Sherry’s Cakes and Bouquets.
After lunch, Charlotte renewed her permanent ID at the Courthouse, accompanied by her daughters Bonnie Wright of Weippe and Christy. Next while making up her mind about flavors of milkshakes at Mrs C’s Burgers drive through window, Charlotte was surprised by two complimentary milkshakes by Mrs. C for her landmark birthday!
Later she opened the gift album book compiled by Christy entitled, “The Queen Bee and Her Colony.” The album pictures Charlotte’s linage, complete with stories about her ancestors, that she relayed to her own children as they grew up. It includes Charlotte Cornborough’s years of life from birth in 1920 through 1939 when she married Oren Townsend.
Christy’s inspiration for the name of the album book came from the T-Shirt Charlotte wore to a family reunion when she turned 90. Charlotte is wearing the T-Shirt in the adjoining pictures.
Christy calls this book a preview of coming attractions of a compilation of photos that Christy and Bonnie have been working on. It will depict the Queen’s Colony from 1939 to the present time.
Charlotte ended her day with a challenging game of Scrabble, dinner, and settling down with her new album book to review her history.
(0) comments
