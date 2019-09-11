Bernice Pullen and the Orofino’s Rebekahs, the women’s organization connected to the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, recently gifted Orofino High School’s Drama department with a treasure chest of potential costumes.
The Odd Fellow’s local building is in disrepair and the organization has long been dissolved, but much of the regalia used for their ceremonies was still stored in the historic building on Main Street in Orofino. The local Rebekah’s decided to offer some of the robes and accouterments to Orofino High School.
Two juniors at OJSHS, Kaylynn Elliott and Celeste Ludiker, are taking on the challenge of cataloging the costumes at the school for their senior projects, and they will start with the new additions. Once all of the items are on a database, both Orofino and Timberline will be able to search through the holdings for productions.
The costumes are well-made and quite detailed. They will be a great gift to the local theater programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.