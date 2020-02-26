The Clearwater County Assessor’s Office announces you may now sign up for the Property Tax Reduction Program, sponsored by the State of Idaho. You must apply for this reduction every year. It is based on the previous year’s income (2019) to be applied to the 2020 Tax Bill.
The reduction amount is based on a sliding scale of income not to exceed $31,280, after medical expenses not covered by insurance. The lower your income, the more the State pays towards your taxes. Forms are available at the Assessor’s Office until April 15th deadline.
To qualify, you must meet one of these requirements by Jan. 1, 2020.
- Age 65 or older
- Widow (er)
- Blind
- Fatherless or motherless child under 18 years of age.
- Former prisoner or war/hostage
- Veteran with a 10% or more service connected disability, or receiving a VA pension for a non-service connected disability
- Disabled as recognized by the Social Security Administration
- 100% service connected disability
Please bring a copy of your 2019 Federal Income Tax Return, Social Security Form 1099, and proof of all other income.
We have a medical expense form available at the Assessor’s Office to help you list your expenses. Medical mileage for 2020 is $0.20 per mile.
Please provide documentation & receipts along with the medical expense form. Receipts or end-of-year printouts from hospitals, doctors, pharmacies and other medical providers are the easiest way to provide proof of your medical expenses paid.
Cancelled checks are acceptable only if accompanied by the corresponding bill from the provider. (A cancelled check for Medical Insurance is ok.)
MEDICAL EXCEPTION: If you are filing a Federal income tax return and file a Schedule A for Medical deductions, a copy of your Schedule A will suffice as proof.
A representative from the Assessor’s Office will be at the:
Elk River Library – Tuesday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Weippe City Call – Thursday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Pierce Library – Thursday, March 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about this program please contact the Clearwater County Assessor’s Office at 208-476-7042.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.