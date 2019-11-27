Cassie Louise Madsen appeared in Courtroom I of Clearwater County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 25, for an arraignment for charges against her involving a 2017 shooting. Madsen, the prosecutor’s primary witness in Samantha Fignani’s murder trial, was reportedly the person who drove Jessica Colpitts to the home of 23-year-old Fignani on May 22, 2017. Fignani was shot at point blank range. Madsen had described events leading up to and immediately following the shooting in her testimony. Magistrate Judge David Judd presided over Madsen’s arraignment.
In March of this year a jury trial found Colpitts guilty of first-degree murder. In September, she was sentenced to life imprisonment with 18 years fixed.
Madsen faces felony charges of aiding and abetting aggravated battery. She is seeking representation from Attorney Tom Clark of Clark and Feeney, of Lewiston.
The maximum sentence for aiding and abetting aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines/restitution.
A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m.
