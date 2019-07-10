Pre-sale carnival tickets for this year’s Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair are now available. The price is the same as last year, $20 each. Tickets can be purchased at Barney’s, Banner Bank, LCCU and P1FCU.
This year’s Fair and Lumberjack Days will be Sept. 12-15, with the theme “Boots, Jeans and Clearwater Dreams.”
