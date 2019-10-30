Residents of Weippe, Fraser, Greer and surrounding areas will be affected by a planned electrical power outage on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.. The outage is necessary as Avista crews work to replace a recently identified electrical transmission structure in need of upgrades. Highway 12, North of Greer will be reduced to one lane.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding both our customers and Clearwater Power’s customers have shown us,” said Matt Casey, manager of Avista’s electric operations in Grangeville and the surrounding areas. “The infrastructure upgrades we’ll be making during this planned outage will help prevent unscheduled outages and minimize the duration of future disruptions directly related to the current structure. We care about the quality of service we provide and will work as quickly and safely as possible to complete the necessary work and restore power in the area.”
For more information, contact your local electric provider: Avista: 1-800-227-9187 or Clearwater Power: 1-888-743-1501
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.