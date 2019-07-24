Dan and Patty Goodrich, 2019 Grand Marshals for Pierce’s 1860 Days invite friends and neighbors to join them Aug. 2, 3, and 4, for a grand weekend!
Dan and Patty have resided in Pierce for 50 years. They were married in North Bonneville, WA in 1961 and celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary this past April 1.
They came to Pierce in October of 1969 with their five children, Dan Jr., Ray, Rob, Mel and Lisa. All five children attended the “Old School” on the hill until the new school was built in 1979. The Goodrich children all graduated from Timberline High School.
Dan worked for Ron Beck for many years loading and unloading logs from logging trucks and railroad cars in the Jaype Mill yard. He also worked for Jerry Triplett in Kamiah. He had his own logging business for many years and loaded right of way logs for Leo Musselman, Ray Goodrich and numerous others. Before retiring, he worked for Finke Logging building roads and plowing snow.
Dan and Patty have been involved in many community projects over the 50 years. Dan was a volunteer for the Pierce Fire Department, helped with Motor Cross Racing at Browns Creek, and he also organized and played town baseball with his kids and brothers.
Dan was also very instrumental in the moving of Our Lady of the Woodland Catholic Church in 1980 from the old school hill to its present location. Dan and Patty were very active in the Our Lady of the Woodland Church until its closing in 2013. Both served on the church council and as co-presidents of the church council.
Patty was the Altar society President for many years and participated in numerous outreach projects for the community. She was also a Den Mother and a Room Mother for several years. Patty enjoyed helping with the community calendar for 34 years.
In 2006, Dan and Patty founded the Historic Pierce Cemetery Friends (HPCF) Memorial flags Project, which is now called Pierce Cemetery Friends. As of this date 57 flags are flown on five special holidays throughout the year with the help of the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Cadets and volunteers.
Dan and Patty enjoy fishing, huckleberry picking, and side by siding. Dan also enjoys gardening and camping while Patty enjoys genealogy, crocheting and quilting. Most of all, they enjoy spending time with their children and families. They have 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Dan and Patty would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the 1860 Days committee and all the volunteers for the hard work, talents and time they have donated to make Pierce 1860 Days a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.