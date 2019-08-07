Norma Pfiester, Larry Yockey and Christine Pfiester-Yockey have been named Grand Marshals for Elk River Days 2019.
Norma and her late husband, Bob, arrived in Elk River in 1958 with their four children. Christine Yockey is one of their children who currently resides in Elk River with her husband, Larry.
Norma and Bob were heavily involved in the community for many years and even after, they still remained icons of Elk River. Bob did pass away January, 2016, but will never be forgotten and would be participating in this honor with Norma, Larry and Christine, if he was here.
Norma did janitorial work for the Elk River Public School. She was also one of the very first EMT’s for the Elk River Ambulance. She and Bob ran the Elk River Cafe from 1979 to 1996. They were known for their excellent service and food. The entire family, to including the Yockey’s also supported the sawmill that was located in Elk River “back in the day”. They were also involved in the snowmobile and horse events every year until those ceased.
Larry and Christine (Chris) are also very active in the community. Recent health issues have hindered them both a bit, but their hearts are with Elk River always. Chris was also an EMT for Elk River for eight years. She has served on the Recreation District board and has assisted in Library business, both of which made her father proud, as he was one of the integral individuals to bring both to the Elk River community. Larry and Chris love children and have been like grandpa and grandma to many local kids. Up until recently, Chris also did daycare from her home. Larry is heavily involved in both the Clearwater County Ambulance and the Elk River Volunteer Fire Department. He has served as Fire Chief in the past, but even after stepping down, has remained very active within the department. He is well respected within the department, as he is one of the few to know the ins and outs of the trucks and equipment. Whenever help is needed, he is one of the first to step up and help.
The Yockey’s are well known to be the kind of people to help whenever they are able and in any capacity they can. They also operate a camping area out at their property on Elk Creek Lane. Their hospitality is well known and have many of the same campers year after year, due to the family friendly atmosphere and hosts.
There are a lot of activities happening for Elk River Days 2019, starting Friday night with a fundraiser spaghetti dinner in the city park sponsored by the Elk River Syringa Club. Dinner is by donation and all proceeds will go to the Elk River Volunteer Fire Department for their new fire hall. The Elk River Fireworks Association will be serving breakfast from 7-10 a.m. in the park. Proceeds from breakfast will go toward future Thunder in the Mountains fireworks shows.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. Parade entries need to be checked in no later than 9:45 a.m. at the corner of Hwy 8 and 3rd street. Parade entry forms are required and can be printed off at cityelkriver.org, or can be filled out the day of at the check in station. You can also pick one up at the Elk River Lodge & Store, Tom’s Tavern or Log Inn, or by contacting us at the Elk River Days Facebook page.
After the parade, there are a lot of fun activities going on. Cake Walk in the city park, golf cart race in front of Tom’s Tavern, egg toss on Main Street between the store and the post office, and kid’s games behind the Library in their fenced yard. There will also be vendor booths throughout town, the Elk River Historical Museum will be open until 5 p.m. At noon, the Elk River Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a pulled pork lunch. This is by donation and all proceeds will go toward the ERVFD new fire hall. There will also be Laser Tag in the city park.
The Elk River All-school reunion will be taking place at 3 p.m. in Gazebo Park out by the lake. The Elk River Historical Society meeting is also at 3 p.m. and will be discussing new board members.
The Tom’s Tavern duck races will be out at the Elk Creek swimming hole on Landing Road at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m., Tom’s Tavern will be hosting blowfish races inside their establishment.
The Log Inn will have burgers for sale outside their business all Saturday as well.
Both Tom’s Tavern and the Log Inn will have music both Friday and Saturday nights.
We look forward to seeing you all here for the fun and to celebrate our Grand Marshals. Any questions about the weekend’s events, please call City Hall at 208-826-3209 and our wonderful Clerk Christina can help guide you to the correct contact. Or you can message us on the Elk River Days Facebook page and we will get back to you. See you this weekend!!
WHERE THE ROAD ENDS, THE FUN BEGINS....
