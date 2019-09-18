According to an Idaho Transportation Department report, crews will start paving nearly five miles of US Highway 12 west of Orofino this Thursday, Sept. 19.
They are expected to remain on site until the middle of October, though traffic impacts after paving will be minimal.
Replacing deteriorating pavement from Big Canyon Road to Tuning Drive is estimated to take one week, with drivers guided by a pilot car through the single-lane work zone.
Work will take place during daylight hours, and the highway will open fully at night.
