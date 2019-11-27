Everyone is invited to make plans to attend the annual Patchwork Bazaar at Orofino Jr/Sr High School, Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Bazaar is an artisan craft fair featuring local homemade/handmade items such as candies, cookies, sweet rolls, local honey, other food items, soaps, jewelry, wood and metal items, forged metal items, items for pets, artwork, stained glass, knitted/crocheted/quilted items, Christmas decorations, and home decorations. Food for purchase will be available.
The Boy Scouts will sell fresh Christmas trees and the Friends of the Library will have a used book sale during the bazaar. A food donation barrel for local food banks will be by the entrance area to the bazaar.
The bazaar is sponsored by the Orofino Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Money raised from the Bazaar is used to fund local scholarships.
